Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.

In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee.

Jim Ellison Oakland County

"We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents know about the resources that are available to them," Coulter said. "Jim will bring a broad array of experience and vast knowledge of the county that will be a great benefit to our older residents."

Ellison was a member of the State House of Representatives from 2017-2022, in which he served on several committees, including Families, Children and Seniors; Health Policy; Tax Policy and Local Government.

Ellison was the mayor of Royal Oak from 2003 to 2016.

"My time on the Families, Children and Seniors committee certainly opened my eyes to the issues that seniors are facing and now, being a senior myself, that's brought me a new perspective," Ellison said. "I look forward to meeting with older residents and visiting senior centers across the county to see how we can best meet their needs."