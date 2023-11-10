Jill Stein announces 2024 presidential bid as Green Party candidate

Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party presidential nominee, announced Thursday in a video posted on X that she's running again for the party's nomination.

Stein is presenting herself as a choice "outside the failed two-party system."

"Political insiders always smear outsiders like us, and try to shame voters who want better choices," Stein said in a statement. "But without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy."

File: Dr. Jill Stein speaks outside of the Department of Justice during a Free Assange protest in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 8, 2022. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stein, 73, is an environmentalist and practicing physician in Massachusetts, where she ran for office multiple times in the early 2000s.

This is Stein's third presidential bid. In 2016, she was the Green Party nominee in the race against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Stein won about 1% of the popular vote, according to the Federal Elections Commission. She was also the party's nominee in 2012 against President Barack Obama, who was running for reelection, and Republican Mitt Romney.

Before announcing her 2024 campaign, Stein worked on third-party presidential candidate Cornel West's campaign. West left the Green Party in October to run as an independent candidate.

As an environmental activist, Stein's platform focuses on combating climate change and supporting a Green New Deal. Stein supports an Economic Bill of Rights that would guarantee a living wage, housing, food, health care and education, as means of tackling rising inequality and insecurity.

Stein, who is Jewish, is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. She also has criticized the Israeli government and the Biden administration for their handling of the war.

The most prominent third-party candidate so far is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced in October he would drop his primary challenge against President Biden and run as an independent.