Jerry L. White Center High School shines at First Robotics Competition

By AJ Walker

/ CBS Detroit

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A special needs robotics team competed in Troy on Saturday as part of the First Robotics Competition. The team representing a Detroit high school put their robot to the test amid fierce competition.

Team 7716, representing Jerry L. White Center High School, call themselves the Formula 01 robotics team. This special group of kids went up against some serious robots. They were the only special needs team in the tournament. Overcoming disabilities and committing to compete in a fierce competition, theirs was the little robot that could and did.

AJ Walker
AJ Walker is an Emmy award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker born and raised in Lansing, Michigan.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 3:37 PM

