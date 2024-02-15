Jennifer Lopez going on tour, making stop in Detroit this summer

(CBS DETROIT) - After a five-year break, Jennifer Lopez announced her "This Is Me...Now" tour with a stop in Detroit this summer.

The singer and actress will perform at 8 p.m. on July 31 at the Little Caesars Arena. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Lopez last toured in 2019.

This 30-city tour will include new songs from her latest album with the same title. Lopez will kick off her shows on June 26 in Orlando before wrapping up on Aug. 31 in Houston, Texas.

Lopez's "This Is Me...Now" album is her first in nearly a decade.