Mother of Oxford High School shooter requests to be released from prison pending appeal

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, has requested to be released from prison pending the outcome of her appeal.

Crumbley's attorney, Michael Deszi, filed a motion in the Oakland County Circuit Court on Thursday, arguing that Crumbley is not a "flight risk" and "poses no danger to the public."

"This case has been bungled starting with the prosecution's overreaching charge of involuntary manslaughter of a parent for the intentional criminal acts of her son who was charged and treated as an adult in the eyes of the law," Deszi wrote in the court filing.

He later wrote, "It would be grossly unfair and unjust to keep Mrs. Crumbley locked up for years while this matter proceeds slowly (likely for years) before the appellate courts," Deszi wrote in the court filing.

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James, were convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting that killed four students and injured six others and a teacher. The Crumbleys made history as the first parents to be convicted. for a mass shooting committed by their child.

The couple's son, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism. His appellate attorney filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and grant resentencing. However, Judge Kwame Rowe denied that request.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Crumbley asked the court to overturn her conviction or grant her a new trial.

On Thursday, Deszi also accused prosecutors of arranging "secret agreements" with two star witnesses.

"The suppression of these secret agreements violates the most basic, well-understood duties of a prosecutor to turn over all evidence that is favorable to the defense or could be used for impeachment purposes," he said.

He argued that Crumbley's sentencing guidelines recommended 43-86 months in prison but was instead given 10 to 15 years. Shortly after sentencing, Jennifer Crumbley initially requested to be housed at her attorney's guest home, but was sent to the all-female Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.

The Crumbleys will be in prison until December 2036 but could be released as early as December 2031 after already serving more than two years.