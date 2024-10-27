JD Vance campaigning in Saginaw, Holland on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Michigan on Tuesday, one week before Election Day.

According to former President Donald Trump's campaign website, Vance is scheduled to speak at Center Courts in Saginaw at noon, with doors opening at 9 a.m.

Vance will then travel to Holland, where he's scheduled to speak at HES Equipment at 3:30 p.m. Doors for the event in Holland open at 12:30 p.m.

The Ohio Republican was last in Michigan on Thursday, when he spoke about the auto industry at a rally in Waterford Township.

"I think that, while Stellantis is not an American company, they do business in America, so they have to actually follow American rules, follow American laws, and respect American workers. And that's what Donald Trump and I are going to fight to make happen," Vance said about during Thursday's rally.

Vance was recently interviewed by Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" about Russian disinformation campaigns and the Trump-Vance ticket's "women problem." Watch the full interview here.