Michigan man arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (CBS DETROIT) - Jason Howland, 47, of Clinton Township was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the United States Attorney's Office announced.

Howland, along with others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress as they counted the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, officials said.

He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to officials, he is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including:

entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Howland was identified in an open-source video showing he was on Capitol grounds near the scaffolding on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building, according to court documents.

He is seen among a crowd of rioters gathering near a police line formed to prevent the mob from accessing the Upper West Terrace.

According to court documents, video shows Howland turning his body, yelling at the crowd behind him, and saying "Let's go!"

He is then seen waving his arm forward toward the police line, the crowd behind him then starts to push forward, overtaking the police line and assaulting officers, according to documents.

Howland then moves up the stairs in the direction of the Upper West Terrance around 2:13 p.m.

On CCTV footage, Howland is seen on the U.S. Capitol entering the building by the Senate Wing Door around 2:17 p.m. and preceding to the Crypt, carrying a sign with him, court documents show.

Inside the Crypt, Howland remained until about 2:26 p.m., using his cell phone and still carrying the sign. He left the Crypt and walked toward the House Wing Door before returning to the Crypt.

Howland is seen walking between the Crypt and Crypt Lobby until he enters the Rotunda around 2:51 p.m., officials say.

According to court documents, Howland walked back and forth between the Rotunda and East Foyer, interacting with police officers who were trying to clear rioters in the area.

In one interaction, a second rioter is seen physically restraining Howland during a confrontation with law enforcement, according to court documents.

Until about 3:17 p.m., Howland stayed in the East Foyer, then he left the building by the Rotunda Doors, and after leaving he stayed on Capitol grounds, yelling at law enforcement who were arriving in response to the riot, court documents show.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section with assistance provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Detroit and Washington Field Offices with assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.