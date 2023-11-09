Jason Benetti leaving White Sox broadcast booth to be Tigers' play-by-play man

White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti leaving for Tigers' TV booth White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti leaving for Tigers' TV booth 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After eight seasons as the voice of White Sox television broadcasts, Jason Benetti is joining the division rival Tigers' TV booth.

The Tigers confirmed Benetti has signed a multi-year contract to become Detroit's television play-by-play announcer.

"I'm incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise," Benetti said in a statement from the Tigers. "From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There's something special about it, and I'm excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe."

Benetti is a lifelong White Sox fan who grew up in Homewood, and called games at Syracuse and Wake Forest. He took over as the TV play-by-play announcer for the White Sox after broadcasting legend Ken "Hawk" Harrelson retired in 2016.

The White Sox thanked Benetti "for all he has done for the Chicago White Sox throughout his tenure and for all he means to White Sox fans."

"Not only is Jason one of the very best broadacsters across multiple sports, he is a born-and-raised White Sox fan who shared his passion for the team on air night in and night out," White Sox spokesman Brooks Boyer said in a statement posted to the team's social media accounts.

The White Sox said a search for Benetti's replacement will begin immediately.

"With Len Kasper fully committed to radio, our next step is to find the best person to pair with Steve Stone to continue to provide White Sox fans with smart, entertaining, and informative broadcasts in 2024," Boyer said.

Benetti is also an announcer for FOX national broadcasts, doing play-by-play for Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball. He also does radio play-by-play for the NCAA Tournament on Westwood One.