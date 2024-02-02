Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for information on 2019 fatal shooting

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Jaron Pearson.

Pearson, 20, was sitting in his vehicle on April 11, 2019, parked at Curtis and Wisconsin Street when a dark-colored sedan approached his vehicle and opened fire, killing him, Crime Stoppers said. 

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered. Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website.    

February 2, 2024

