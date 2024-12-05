Jakes Bates is NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

Bates joins Aidan Hutchinson, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September, and quarterback Jared Goff, who won NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, in receiving monthly honors this season. It also marks the first time in franchise history that the Lions have won player of the month awards for offensive, defensive and special teams in a single season, according to the Lions organization.

Bates is the first Lions kicker to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors since Matt Prater in September 2017 and joins Prater and Detroit legend Jason Hanson as the only Lions kickers to win the award.

In November, Bates racked up 41 points and made all 17 point-after tries. Bates also connected on 8-for-9 field goal attempts, with four of those coming from 50 yards or farther, including a 52-yarder as time expired to complete Detroit's 26-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans on Nov. 10.

Bates, who starred for the Michigan Panthers last season, signed a two-year, $1.98 million deal with Detroit in June after booting a UFL record 64-yard field goal at Ford Field in a Week 1 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks and three 60-plus-yard field goals for the year.

Bates and the Lions and the NFC North-leading Lions (11-1) look to secure a playoff bid with a win against the Green Bay Packers (9-3) Thursday night. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m.