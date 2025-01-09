Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

(CBS DETROIT) - Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in December and January.

According to the NFL, Gibbs led the league with nine scrimmage touchdowns, led the NFC in scrimmage per yard and ranked first among running backs in receiving yards. He also ranked fifth in the NFL in scrimmage yards in five games in December and January.

Gibbs played in all 18 games in the 2024 season, accumulating 16 touchdowns. On Sunday, he scored four touchdowns, three in the second half, against the Minnesota Vikings, giving the team its 31-9 victory. This victory secured the No. 1 seed and a bye week into the playoffs.

Following the game, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gibbs, who was drafted by the Lions in 2023, makes one-half of the Sonic and Knuckles duo, alongside running back David Montgomery.

Defensive end Leonard Williams with the Seattle Seahawks was named NFC Defensive Playe of the Month and kicker Joshua Karty with the Los Angeles was named Special Teams Player of the Month.