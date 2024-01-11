Jahmir Young leads Maryland against Michigan after 20-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE

Maryland takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland's 65-62 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Terrapins have gone 8-1 in home games. Maryland ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.5 boards.

The Wolverines are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Maryland's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 18.0 more points per game (81.7) than Maryland gives up (63.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS

Young is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 19.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.