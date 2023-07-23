Jackpot for Mega Millions reaches $820 million

(CBS DETROIT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $820 million after nobody hit all the numbers and the Mega ball in the last drawing Friday night.

Michigan, though, did have only lucky winner. Someone matched five numbers for a cool $1 million.

Michigan Lottery officials have not yet said where that winning ticket was sold.

Eight people in all won a million dollars on the Friday night drawing, including two people in Florida, two in New Jersey, two people in North Carolina and one in California.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since January, when someone in Maine won $1.3 billion.

The last big Mega Millions winner in Michigan was back in January of 2021, when an Oakland County lottery club won $1.05 billion.

The next drawing is Tuesday, July 25 at 11pm.