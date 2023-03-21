IV Therapy centers are growing in Michigan

DripIV Therapy and Hydration AJ Walker

Birmingham, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)- Many people would dread the uncomfortable feeling of going to a hospital and getting an IV drip put in their arm to give them fluid, but now some people are voluntarily doing this on their own. It's part of a newer health trend making its way across Michigan. It's called IV therapy.

As Mark McManus, CEO of DripIV Therapy and Hydration gave us a tour of one of their locations in Birmingham, MI, it sounded more like he was describing a swanky spa.

"This room is our VIP room. It's really designed for a couple or one individual that kind of wants to just be in a quiet, nice environment and relax for a while," said McManus while showing a room. Then he pointed to their chairs. "These recline, massage, and heat so you can really get comfy in here."

McManus said the procedure started gaining in popularity on the west coast about ten years ago, now centers are popping up across Michigan. They even opened a new location in West Bloomfield.

"It's becoming more popular as I think, more people become more self-aware of their bodies, and they want to be proactive about their health," said McManus.

He said IV therapy has a variety of health benefits. "Helping your immune system, to giving you more energy, to helping you recover from an athletic event to anti-aging."

IV therapy takes about 30 minutes and ranges in price from about $300 and up.