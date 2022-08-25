"It's just unprecedented": Michigan law enforcement agencies impacted by nationwide officer shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - The labor shortage continues to impact many professions, including law enforcement.

An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan.

"We're looking for men and women of quality," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

There are not many things Bouchard hasn't seen in his 20 years as sheriff, but he said the current officer shortage is unlike anything he's ever experienced.

"It's just unprecedented," he said.

Bouchard said his office currently has 23 road patrol vacancies and openings for more than 30 corrections positions.

Those are incredibly high numbers for jobs people would've lined up to fill years ago.

"We used to get maybe 500-600 people apply for one position and now we'll get maybe 50 for ten," Bouchard said.

"It's a big worry," he added. "We have to force overtime. And we've been doing mandatory overtime for two-plus years. And people are getting burned out."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office isn't the only law enforcement agency impacted by the shortage.

According to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, more than a 1,000 officers across the state left their jobs since 2020.

Some of the reasons are because of burnout, low pay and lack of benefits.

"I think one of the biggest issues that's taken place right now is the negative portrayal of police officers," said Bob Stevenson, executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. "I worry a lot about where we're at right now."

In Sterling Heights, the police department isn't having in trouble hiring officers. Chief Dale Dwojakowski said it's because they provide good benefits and offer one of the highest top salaries in the area.

They have a relentless recruitment team too.

"It's really one of the best jobs in the world," Dwojakowski said. "Show that high school kid how great this job is and hopefully they go to their local college or police academy to get into the field. Those are all long term ways to address the problem."

Bouchard wants people to know the job of a police officer is still an honorable position. He's hoping more people begin to see that because he says the country can't afford to allow this trend to continue.

"If it continues to get worse, you're going to find, you know, crime continue to rise as it has across the country," he said.