'It's just crazy': Lenawee County hit hard by Wednesday's ice storm

ADRIAN, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) Many residents of Lenawee County spent the night in the dark after the winter storm knocked out power.

Crews worked around the clock Thursday to get their lights back, clearing downed trees and power lines which closed many streets throughout the county.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said it received more than a thousand calls Wednesday from people reporting downed trees and power lines with hundreds more calling to report problems the morning after the storm.

"We just kept hearing limbs breaking, creaking from the trees, some sounded like they were bouncing off the house, shaking the house," said Lee Price, who lives on Ridge Road in Adrian.

The area where Price lived was one of the hardest hit by Wednesday's ice and winter storm.

"Big, big limbs all over the place," she said. "Our front yard is covered in them, side yard, everywhere. Neighbors have limbs all over the place. It's just crazy."

Price described the town as one that looked like a war zone.

"We had a few ice storms, But this one ranks right up there as one of the worst," she said.

The storm uprooted trees, snapped others while sending some of them into power lines.

Many people and businesses lost power throughout the county including Price and her sister Connie Garner who lives in nearby Britain.

"We lost power at about 6:00 p.m.. last night, and it's really cold," said Garner.

Luckily for Garner, Price who lives with their mom, had installed a generator at their home which helped keep the lights on.

"So I was ready this morning to come out here and get thawed out," she said.

Garner believes it will take a while before the cleanup is complete.

"It's going to be weeks for people to get this cleaned up," she said.

Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said some people were getting their power restored as soon as 3:00 p.m.. Thursday, but added it could be as late as Sunday before everyone will have their power back on.