Tax season will start January 23, IRS says

By Irina Ivanova

Tax filing season this year will begin on January 23, the government announced on Thursday.

That's the date the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting tax returns for the 2022 year. The IRS expects to receive 168 million returns this year, about 4 million more than last year.

This year's filing deadline is April 18, extending the typical deadline by three days. That's because April 15 falls on a Saturday, while Monday, April 17, is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia.

Taxpayers affected by the California storms will have until May 15 to file.

The IRS is entering the filing season with a host of challenges, including a backlog of 10 million unprocessed returns — a smaller backlog than in years past, but still substantial.

To help beleaguered taxpayers, who last year were able to reach a telephone agent in only 1 of 10 calls, the agency has hired more than 5,000 new phone operators as well as in-person help staff, it said.

