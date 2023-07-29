Investigators seek public's help identifying driver in fatal Oakland County hit-and-run

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying the driver of an SUV who fatally injured a pedestrian early Sunday and fled the scene.

The crash occurred in the Auburn Avenue area near the intersection of South Astor Street in Pontiac around midnight.

The victim, Todd Lawrence Frank, 59, was walking in the roadway when an eastbound sport utility vehicle collided with him. The vehicle then left the scene after the incident.

Frank succumbed to his injuries shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

According to investigators, the vehicle is described as a light-colored mid-size SUV that has damage to the front passenger side, including the passenger side headlight lens. There also may be additional damage to the hood and/or fender.

Anyone with information about the driver, the SUV, or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.