Investigation underway into cause of fire above Supino's Pizza in Detroit's Eastern Market

(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators are looking into what started a fire above Supino's Pizza in Eastern Market on Monday. Fire crews were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. on Russell Street.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says the fire started on the second floor in a residential unit above the restaurant.

Investigators are looking into what started a fire above Supino's Pizza in Eastern Market on Monday, April 24, 2020. Kelly Vaughen

"Unfortunately there is a little damage, but like I said, the important part is no people were injured, no firefighters were injured," Harris said.

Along with the fire damage, there is smoke and water damage to the neighboring units as well as to Supino's Pizza. The extent of the damage as well as what started the fire is under investigation.