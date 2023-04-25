Watch CBS News
Investigation underway into cause of fire above Supino's Pizza in Detroit's Eastern Market

By Kelly Vaughen

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators are looking into what started a fire above Supino's Pizza in Eastern Market on Monday. Fire crews were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. on Russell Street.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says the fire started on the second floor in a residential unit above the restaurant. 

Investigators are looking into what started a fire above Supino's Pizza in Eastern Market on Monday, April 24, 2020. Kelly Vaughen

"Unfortunately there is a little damage, but like I said, the important part is no people were injured, no firefighters were injured," Harris said.

Along with the fire damage, there is smoke and water damage to the neighboring units as well as to Supino's Pizza. The extent of the damage as well as what started the fire is under investigation. 

Officals say the fire above Supino's Pizzeria started on the second floor in a residential unit above the restaurant.  Kelly Vaughen

First published on April 24, 2023 / 8:51 PM

