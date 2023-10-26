Invasive locust intercepted by border agents at Detroit port

An invasive Egyptian locust was intercepted at the Port of Detroit in September. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

(CBS DETROIT) - An invasive locust was intercepted by border agents during inspections at the Port of Detroit last month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists found an elusive Egyptian locust during container inspections at the local railyard on Friday, Sept. 29.

The locust was found during an examination of cargo from Italy. The container had been quarantined and fumigated before the cargo was allowed to enter the U.S.

The Egyptian locust is commonly found in Europe but is not known to occur in the U.S. It is a leaf eater and could threaten several crops found in Michigan, including grapevines and a variety of vegetable plants.

"This interception demonstrates the importance of protecting our food supply and the challenging mission of CBP agriculture specialists at our ports of entry," said John Nowak, Acting Port Director for the Port of Detroit. "Not only do agriculture specialists work hard to intercept invasive insects and plants, but they also play a critical role in stopping the increased threat of biological agents that could seriously harm our citizens and livestock."

Officials say they believe this is the third time the port has come across the Egyptian locust.