Intoxicated Warren man crashes motorcycle into wall on I-75, troopers find gun

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An intoxicated Warren man has been arrested after he crashed his motorcycle into a wall on I-75, and troopers found a gun on him. 

Michigan State Police discovered a 62-year-old man had a North American Arms .22 long rifle mini revolver without a CPL after he crashed his motorcycle.  Michigan State Police

State police say troopers were dispatched to I-75 in Hazel Park on reports of a motorcycle crashing into a wall. 

When troopers arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old Warren man was intoxicated and had a loaded pistol without a CPL. 

According to MSP, the pistol was a North American Arms .22 long rifle mini revolver. 

The man was arrested and taken to a local hospital due to his injuries. 

The case pends a prosecutor's review. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

