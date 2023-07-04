Intoxicated Warren man crashes motorcycle into wall on I-75, troopers find gun

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An intoxicated Warren man has been arrested after he crashed his motorcycle into a wall on I-75, and troopers found a gun on him.

Michigan State Police discovered a 62-year-old man had a North American Arms .22 long rifle mini revolver without a CPL after he crashed his motorcycle. Michigan State Police

State police say troopers were dispatched to I-75 in Hazel Park on reports of a motorcycle crashing into a wall.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old Warren man was intoxicated and had a loaded pistol without a CPL.

According to MSP, the pistol was a North American Arms .22 long rifle mini revolver.

The man was arrested and taken to a local hospital due to his injuries.

The case pends a prosecutor's review.