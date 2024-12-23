Intoxicated Michigan man arrested for armed robbery, assault, deputies say

Detroit police searching for murder suspect, Lions win record 13th game and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly attacked multiple people in Marshall Township after committing an armed robbery.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of I-69 near the I-94 interchange for a driver needing assistance.

When deputies arrived, they found a 37-year-old St. Clair Shores man who was reportedly intoxicated and uncooperative. Deputies say the man was aggressive, and he attacked and injured several people who had stopped to offer help. Officials say the injuries were non-life-threatening.

During an investigation, deputies found out that the man had allegedly just committed an armed robbery in Galesburg in Kalamazoo County.

When deputies attempted to arrest the man, he reportedly resisted and later assaulted hospital staff while he was receiving treatment for injuries he suffered before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Deputies found stolen property and a weapon used in the robbery in the suspect's vehicle. The stolen items were turned over to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

The man is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on several felony charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.