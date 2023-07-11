Watch CBS News
Intoxicated man tells Ypsilanti police his spouse is dead at home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti police are investigating a suspicious death after an intoxicated man wandering around early Tuesday told officers his spouse was dead at home. 

At about 3:36 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, officers were dispatched to N. River and North streets after receiving reports of a disturbance. 

When they arrived, they discovered a man under the influence of a controlled substance. As they continued to investigate, the man revealed that his spouse was deceased at his residence, according to Ypsilanti police. 

Officers conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of Armstrong Drive, the man's last known residence, and found a deceased person. 

Police say the cause of death is currently unknown. They are investigating this case as a suspicious death.

No other information has been released at this time. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ypsilanti Police Department's TIP Line at 734-292-5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784. 

