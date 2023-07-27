International soccer returns to Comerica Park as Crystal Palace F.C. takes on Sevilla F.C.

(CBS DETROIT) - International soccer returns to Comerica Park for the first time in six years this weekend.

Crystal Palace F.C. of the English Premier League faces Sevilla F.C. of the Spanish La Liga in a pre-season match on Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Sunday's game at Comerica Park is the first since AS Roma of the Italian Serie A League and Paris Saint-Germain of France's Ligue 1 faced off in the 2017 International Champions Cup tournament.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp after scoring the team's fourth goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on April 29, 2023 in London, England. marc atkins / Getty Images

Crystal Palace currently sits in 12th in the Premier League in its 11th straight season of playing at the top level of English soccer.

"We are thrilled to have international soccer return to Comerica Park for a match between two elite football clubs," said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents, in a statement. "This match-up will provide metro Detroit's soccer fans a unique opportunity to watch their favorite European clubs play once again in person."

Historically, Sevilla F.C. is one of La Liga's top six clubs and has won a record UEFA Europa League trophies.

"While we remain focused on the rest of this season, to know that next season´s preparation is already arranged is very positive for the club," said Sevilla F.C. President José Castro in a release. "Playing against a quality Premier League opponent like Crystal Palace is a great opportunity. I am sure that there will be a unique atmosphere for this match. Seville FC is proud to visit Detroit and the United States of America and meet its fans."

Tickets can be purchased by visiting here.