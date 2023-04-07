Insurers in Michigan continuing no-cost preventative healthcare despite federal judge's ruling

(CBS DETROIT) - Insurers in Michigan agreed to maintain no-cost preventative healthcare services after a federal judge in Texas ruled to strike down the service under the Affordable Care Act.

According to a press release, the following insurance companies agreed to continue no-cost coverage:

Aetna Life Insurance Company, Aetna Health of Michigan Inc.

Blue Care Network of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Health Alliance Plan, Alliance Health and Life Insurance Company

Humana Insurance Company

Humana Medical Plan of Michigan

McLaren Health Plan Community

Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Inc.

Molina Healthcare of Michigan

Nippon Life Insurance Company of America

Oscar Insurance Company

Physicians Health Plan

Priority Health

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company Inc. and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Inc.

US Health and Life Insurance Company

Wellfleet Insurance Company

Officials say about 2.1 million Michiganders will maintain their current preventive health coverage as the ruling is being appealed.

"Preventive healthcare saves lives and that's why we are taking immediate action to ensure this critical coverage is continued," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. "No one should have to wait for a court decision to decide whether they can afford to go see a doctor. As the legal process moves forward, we will continue to take proactive steps to protect people's healthcare."

Last week, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor declared a portion of ACA requiring insurance companies to cover preventive services without charging patients is unconstitutional. The decision is expected to impact at least 150 million people.

Following the ruling, Whitmer sent a letter to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to inform residents which preventive care services would be affected by the decision and work with insurers to determine steps to take to ensure families can still have affordable coverage.

"These agreements provide certainty to consumers and ensure that coverage for no-cost preventive healthcare services is maintained despite the Texas court decision until the issues are finally and fully resolved during the appeals in this legal proceeding," DIFS Director Anita Fox said in a press release. "Preventive healthcare services improve health outcomes and lower costs, and we will continue to work to ensure that Michigan families continue to have access to the no-cost lifesaving preventative care that they had before this decision."

State officials say the agreement to continue no-cost coverage applies to fully insured Michigan health insurance plans in the individual, small group, and large group markets. Residents who have self-funded group health coverage is advised to contact their insurer or employer for any potential changes.