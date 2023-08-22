Inspired by her son, Metro Detroit mother opens juice bar in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The month of August is National Black Business Month, and CBS News Detroit is dedicated to highlighting local Black businesses like Fresh and Pressed Juice, a new juice bar that opened in Metro Detroit last month.

Kiara Smith is a stay-at-home mother who noticed her son battling health issues about four years ago.

"Because of the gut health issues, I [started] researching because I was taking him to the doctor for almost a year straight," Smith said.

Frustrated after finding little resolve, Smith took matters into her own hands.

"I found that juicing was like a natural gut healer," she said. "I just started juicing up everything, but beets was like the savior. That's what really helped restore his gut health."

Now that Smith has helped her son heal, she wants to help others jumpstart their health journey too. Smith opened Fresh and Pressed Juice in July to favorable feedback.

"Everything that I do in this juice bar, Fresh and Pressed Juice, is an extension from my home," she said. "Everything went so smooth because I feel like it was just my time to do this."

With the opening of her juice bar, Smith proved everything begins with an idea and an effort to spark change.