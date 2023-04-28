Watch CBS News
Inside the Detroit Historical Society's 100th anniversary celebration

By Amyre Makupson

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Historical Society is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. 

The society is hosting a 100th anniversary celebration at the Detroit Historical Museum on Saturday, April 29. 

With the theme "Celebrating Detroit through the Decades," the event includes a strolling dinner and dessert, a silent auction and raffle, as well as other entertainment throughout the museum. 

A VIP reception kicks off the evening at 5:30 p.m. and will honor Detroit legends like legendary journalist Amyre Makupson, sports broadcasters George Blaha and Ken Daniels, former Detroit Piston Ben Wallace and former Detroit Lion Lomas Brown. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 2:28 PM

