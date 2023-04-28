Inside the Detroit Historical Society's 100th anniversary celebration

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Historical Society is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The society is hosting a 100th anniversary celebration at the Detroit Historical Museum on Saturday, April 29.

With the theme "Celebrating Detroit through the Decades," the event includes a strolling dinner and dessert, a silent auction and raffle, as well as other entertainment throughout the museum.

A VIP reception kicks off the evening at 5:30 p.m. and will honor Detroit legends like legendary journalist Amyre Makupson, sports broadcasters George Blaha and Ken Daniels, former Detroit Piston Ben Wallace and former Detroit Lion Lomas Brown.