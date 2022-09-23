Inside JoJo's ShakeBAR: Detroit's newest sweet spot

(CBS DETROIT) - Decadent desserts, 90s music, arcade games and classic diner fare.

All this and more can be expected as visitors step through the doors of JoJo's ShakeBAR in Downtown Detroit.

The new restaurant celebrating its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP party.

"We have four stores in Illinois, this was our first entrance to a state outside of Illinois," said co-owner Robbie Schloss.

JoJo's ShakeBAR opens in downtown Detroit ribbon cutting ceremony

Both owners said they're thrilled to be a part of Detroit's continued growth.

"I think Detroit is on the path of re-birth, a revival of the city and we want to be part of it," said co-owner Nicholas Thayer.

"Quite a renaissance happening, very exciting," said Schloss. "With all the entertainment, sports and nightlife that's coming here, we were excited to be a part of it."

The owners said they've hired more than 50 employees and they're still interviewing for additional positions.

Many of the menu items are traditional diner favorites with a JoJo's twist. Hotdogs are served up Chicago style, martinis come topped with cotton candy, chicken sandwiches are honey fried and biggie shakes are served with over-the-top garnishes including roasted marshmallows, donut holes, whole cookies, candy and more.

JoJo's ShakeBAR Chicago Style hotdog

"When you walk into Jojo's we really transport you to a time from the 80s and 90s," said Schloss. "You'll see movies and music and pop culture icons on the walls and then we have a lot of fun tongue-in-cheek menu items."

"I was just blown away frankly by how much fun it is," said Keith Bradford, president of Olympia Development, a real estate development company underneath the Illich portfolio. "The quality of the food, the way their employees interact with their guests, and you better bring your camera because the food is definitely worth the photography that you're going to get there. It's a great addition to what we already have, the great portfolio we already have on Columbia street."

JoJo's ShakeBAR Biggie ShakesROCKY IV: Banana Reese's pieces shake, toffee marshmallow, white chocolate boxing glove, and peanut butter cookieGIRL SCOUT: Andes mint chocolate shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s'mores, and double chocolate cookieGOLD DIGGER: Caramel toffee shake, toffee donut hole, gold star marshmallow, toffee pretzel, and macadamia nut cookie JoJo's ShakeBAR

Jojo's owners worked with Olympia Development to turn this project into a reality.

"While today is a great day, be excited about the future just as much as we are today because there's so much more to come," said Bradford.

"This is our first Michigan location, hopefully not our last Michigan location," said Thayer. "We've been looking in Ann Arbor, we're going to see where that goes, but right now we're going to concentrate on Detroit."

JoJo's ShakeBAR opens on Columbia St. in Detroit

JoJo's opens to the public on Saturday. Their downtown location can be found at 88 W. Columbia St.

Hours:

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday-Thursday

11 a.m. – midnight, Friday-Saturday

View the full Detroit menu here.