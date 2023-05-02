Inkster police searching for 20-year-old who fired shots at another car in road rage incident

(CBS DETROIT) - Inkster police are searching for a man who fired shots into a vehicle after a road rage incident on April 19.

Davin Copeland Jr. Inkster Police Department

Police are looking for Davin Copeland Jr., 20, who is wanted for shooting at the victim's vehicle after the car he was in was rear-ended.

The incident happened at about 2:18 p.m. in the area of Inkster Road and Avondale Street.

He allegedly got out of the passenger side of the rear-ended vehicle, fired shots at the victim's vehicle and then fled the scene. Police say he is wanted for this shooting in addition to other charges.

Police describe Copeland as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inkster Detective Sergeant Lebo at 313-400-5387 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.