Influenza found in pigs at Oakland County Fair

DAVISBURG, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say several pigs at the Oakland County Fair tested positive for the Influenza A virus, with is the causative agent of the swine flu.

The animals, which were organized by the Oakland County 4-H Fair Association, showed symptoms on July 14, promptings staff to close the swine barn that evening, according to a press release.

The fair took place July 7-16 at the Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg. The Oakland County Health Division says it is working with the state and fair management to monitor exhibitors and fair staff who were exposed.

"Fairgoers who visited the swine barn and develop respiratory symptoms are encouraged to talk to a health care provider and report potential exposure to infected swine," Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director, said in a press release. "Physicians are reminded to consider swine influenza in persons presenting with symptoms, even during the warmer months when seasonal influenza cases are low."

Symptoms can appear within three days of exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Those at high risk of infection include children younger than five years, people 65 and older, pregnant women, and anyone with certain chronic health issues, such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease, and weakened immune systems.

County health officials humans can contract the swine flu through contact with an infected pig. No human cases have been reported this year.