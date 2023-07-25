Infant thrown from window, 2 young children in critical condition after Pontiac townhouse fire

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An infant was thrown out of a second-story window, and other children and adults were injured in a townhouse fire in Pontiac Tuesday.

Waterford Regional Fire Department

At about 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, the Waterford Regional Fire Department was dispatched to the Cornerstone Townhomes on Perry Street on reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front door the Unit 76 and learned two children were trapped inside.

They entered the apartment and found the two children in a second-story bedroom. They were taken to a local hospital and were then transported to Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities also learned that two other people were in the unit when the fire started and that an infant was thrown from the second-floor window to a bystander. An adult then jumped out the window. Both the infant and adult sustained minor injuries.

Another bystander sustained minor injuries to their hands.

The complex where the fire broke out is a two-story unit that consists of six townhomes. Two units were significantly damaged. The other four units were not damaged but have a joint gas and waterline with the others. The management team is working to determine if the utilities can be split so people can still live in those units.