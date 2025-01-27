Detroit police investigating death of infant on city's east side

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police said they are investigating the death of an infant on the city's east side after they received a call of an unresponsive infant Sunday morning.

According to police, the baby was alive when they arrived at the home on the 13000 block of Corbett near Dickerson.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

"It's heartbreaking. When I found out the news myself, I was in tears because I just, like I said, I have a 4-year-old myself," a neighbor who goes by Telo said.

Neighbors told CBS Detroit there were several children that lived inside the home where the baby was found unresponsive.

"I've seen children, my daughter has played with a couple of kids once before outside," said one neighbor.

Police have not made any arrests, but said they are investigating the cause of the child's death.

Child protective services visited the home Monday afternoon and left a notice on the front door to the home.

"It's very devastating and I can't imagine what the mother and the family is going through," Telo said.