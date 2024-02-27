Indiana man pleads guilty to threatening Michigan municipal clerk

(CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man accused of threatening a Michigan municipal clerk after the 2020 election has pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Andrew Nickels, 37, of Carmel, pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 9. He faces up to five years in prison.

Federal officials say Nickels called the clerk and left a voicemail threatening to kill the official, accusing the clerk of fraud.

"No public official should face the violent threats that the victim in this case did, just for doing their job of ensuring the fairness and integrity our federal, state, and local elections," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement. "Today's guilty plea should send a clear message that those who engage in this egregious conduct will be held accountable."

The case is part of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force launched in 2021 to address threats of violence against election workers and to ensure they are able to do their jobs free from intimidation, the Justice Department said.