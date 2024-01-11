Watch CBS News
CAIR-MI sees rise in complaints of Muslims being harassed at Detroit Metro Airport

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter (CAIR-MI) says they have been seeing an increase in complaints about harassment toward Michigan Muslims during border reentry at Detroit Metro Airport. 

These individuals are allegedly being asked "invasive" questions and have had electronic devices, like iPhones, seized at border reentry.

"In particular, CAIR-MI is concerned about religious and community leaders who continue to be interrogated about their family members abroad," CAIR-MI officials said. 

Near the end of 2023, CAIR-MI representatives and other community advocates notified federal officials about these complaints and concerns.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:48 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

