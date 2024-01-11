CAIR-MI sees rise in complaints of Muslims being harassed at Detroit Metro Airport

(CBS DETROIT) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter (CAIR-MI) says they have been seeing an increase in complaints about harassment toward Michigan Muslims during border reentry at Detroit Metro Airport.

These individuals are allegedly being asked "invasive" questions and have had electronic devices, like iPhones, seized at border reentry.

"In particular, CAIR-MI is concerned about religious and community leaders who continue to be interrogated about their family members abroad," CAIR-MI officials said.

Near the end of 2023, CAIR-MI representatives and other community advocates notified federal officials about these complaints and concerns.