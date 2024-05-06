Iguana accidentally sent to Michigan Ford plant finds new home at Detroit Zoo

VP Kamala Harris to visit Detroit, 2 killed in Southwest Detroit shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An iguana is now a resident of the Detroit Zoo after it accidentally was shipped to Michigan, zoo officials announced.

A Sonoran iguana that was accidentally shipped from Mexico to a Ford plant in Michigan is now a resident of the Detroit Zoo. Detroit Zoo

The spiny-tailed iguana, native to the Sonoran desert in Mexico, was accidentally boxed up in Mexico and sent to a Ford Motor Company plant in Michigan.

He was rescued and now resides at the Holden Reptile Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. While you're stopping by to say hi to the zoo's newest resident, you can also visit some of the iguana's new neighbors, including the massasauga rattlesnake and the reticulated python, which is over 15 feet long and weighs around 40 pounds.

The Holden Reptile Conservation Center includes 131 reptiles representing 61 species, according to the zoo's website.