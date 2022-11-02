If you see a bear in a den in the Lower Peninsula, let the DNR know

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters and other wilderness explorers to keep an eye out for bear dens.

If one is found, record the location with a GPS device then contact the DNR to report the location.

The DNR said it is looking for locations of denned bears in the northern Lower Peninsula to grow the surrogate sow program. The program places orphaned bear cubs with mother bears.

After locating a bear den, DNR wildlife biologists will determine whether the animal is a good candidate to join the program.

Bears selected for the program will be sedated and fitted with a collar and ear tags. A small, nonfunctional tooth will be collected to determine the bear's age and to provide a DNA sample. Upon completion of the short procedure, biologists will carefully return the bear to its den, where it will sleep through the remainder of the winter months.

"Information gathered from the bears assists in managing the black bear population," said Mark Boersen, a wildlife biologist working out of the DNR Roscommon Customer Service Center. "The goal is to have eight or nine sows in the program. We currently are monitoring four females from aircraft and the ground."

The DNR reminds outdoorsmen it is illegal to disturb, harm or molest a bear or bear den. Those who think they have found a den should report it and allow DNR biologists to investigate further.

Call Boersen at 989-275-5151 or BoersenM@Michigan.gov with specific location information.

More information about bears and bear management can be found here.