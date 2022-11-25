Icelandair to offer direct flights from Detroit Metro in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Icelandair announced Thursday that it will soon be offering seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland.

The flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through Oct. 30, 2023. Flight 872, a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX, will depart to Iceland at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Return flight 873 will depart Iceland bound for Detroit at 5 p.m. on the same days and arrive at 6:25 p.m.

"Thanks to Icelandair, the beauty of Iceland is now a short flight away from Detroit," said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority. "At Detroit Metropolitan Airport, we know our customers have a choice when they fly. We believe nonstop flights to Iceland and the opportunity to connect to exciting cities throughout Europe are two more reasons travelers will choose DTW."

The flight time from Detroit to Iceland is approximately six hours. Icelandair's Keflavík International Airport hub offers connections to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and Continental Europe.

"Icelandair is pleased to offer Detroit a refreshing new choice when traveling to Iceland and beyond. Icelandair's DTW service will allow passengers to travel to and from Europe in new, fuel efficient planes with modern amenities, including gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment available for all passengers," said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group. "These new flights will not only help meet the demands of a growing Detroit but also offer more options for Midwestern business and leisure travelers connecting from the Midwest region. We look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard."

In celebration of the announcement, Icelandair is offering round-trip fares of $499 to Iceland and selected destinations in Europe for travel from May 18, 2023 through Oct. 30, 2023, when booked by Dec. 4, 2022.

For more information on Icelandair, visit www.icelandair.com.