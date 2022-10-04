I-94 reopens Tuesday after successful bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews reopened I-94 in Detroit after completing post-tensioning work on the new Second Avenue bridge.

The freeway was opened at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after being closed between I-75 and I-96 for five days.

MDOT officials say the left lane will remain closed on eastbound I-94 from I-96 to M-10 for crews to complete ongoing bridge work at Grand River Avenue and the M-10 interchange.

This is expected to be in place until the end of October.

"Post-tensioning was required on the new Second Avenue structure to reinforce the cables that support the bridge's driving surface for vehicular traffic, nonmotorized components, and barrier walls," MDOT officials said in a news release.

The new bridge is the first network tied arch bridge built in Michigan.

The original Second Avenue bridge was built in 1954.

