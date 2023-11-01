I-94 lane closures in Macomb County required for pavement work

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures on I-94 in Macomb County starting Wednesday so crews can complete pavement overlay work.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 3, westbound I-94 will have one lane open from County Line Road to M-29 (23 Mile Road) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at M-29, according to MDOT.

From 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, there will be one lane open in both directions of I-94 from M-29 to County Line Road.

Most of the work is expected to be done by mid-November. MDOT says punch list and signal work will continue through early December.

This work is part of a $32.5 million I-94 project that includes bridge work, traffic signal updates and partial ramp rebuilding.

According to MDOT, the project has directly and indirectly supported 393 jobs.