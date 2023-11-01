Watch CBS News
Local News

I-94 lane closures in Macomb County required for pavement work

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 1, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 1, 2023 03:45

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures on I-94 in Macomb County starting Wednesday so crews can complete pavement overlay work. 

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 3, westbound I-94 will have one lane open from County Line Road to M-29 (23 Mile Road) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at M-29, according to MDOT.

From 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, there will be one lane open in both directions of I-94 from M-29 to County Line Road. 

Most of the work is expected to be done by mid-November. MDOT says punch list and signal work will continue through early December.

This work is part of a $32.5 million I-94 project that includes bridge work, traffic signal updates and partial ramp rebuilding. 

According to MDOT, the project has directly and indirectly supported 393 jobs. 

First published on November 1, 2023 / 11:40 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.