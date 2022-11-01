Watch CBS News
I-75 closing between I-696 & Square Lake starting Friday night

By Olivia Esparza

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - I-75 will be closing in Oakland County once again this weekend so crews can remove a traffic shift that has been in place since early this year.

The traffic shift had both directions of traffic on the Southbound I-75 lanes due to the Modernize 75 project between I-696 and 13 Mile Road.

After this weekend, northbound I-75 traffic will be back on the right side of the road with two lanes open in each direction.

Because of that, crews will close I-75 between I-696 and Square Lake starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

One lane of southbound I-75 is expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and two lanes of southbound I-75, and all associated ramps, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Then, starting Monday, the two-lane southbound I-75 ramp to I-696 will have one lane closed until late February 2023.

By mid-November, crews will have three lanes of I-75 open in both directions between 8 Mile and M-59.

You can find more information on the closure here

