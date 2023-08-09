MDOT: I-696 closing between I-275 and Telegraph Road this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Motorists should expect to see more road closures this weekend on Interstate 696.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the eastbound side of the freeway will be closed between I-275 and US-24 (Telegraph Road) beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, through 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The westbound side will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Amid the road closures, MDOT provided the following detours:

EB I-696 traffic will use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway/Northwestern Highway), and northbound Lahser Road to eastbound I-696.

Westbound I-696 traffic will use southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then westbound M-5 to westbound I-96/I-696.

The closures are part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan project. MDOT says the upcoming closure is for various work, including pavement repairs to fix potholes in the work zone.