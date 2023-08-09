Watch CBS News
Local News

MDOT: I-696 closing between I-275 and Telegraph Road this weekend

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023 02:27

(CBS DETROIT) - Motorists should expect to see more road closures this weekend on Interstate 696.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the eastbound side of the freeway will be closed between I-275 and US-24 (Telegraph Road) beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, through 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The westbound side will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Amid the road closures, MDOT provided the following detours:

  • EB I-696 traffic will use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway/Northwestern Highway), and northbound Lahser Road to eastbound I-696.
  • Westbound I-696 traffic will use southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then westbound M-5 to westbound I-96/I-696.

The closures are part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan project. MDOT says the upcoming closure is for various work, including pavement repairs to fix potholes in the work zone.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.