Humane Society of Huron Valley in desperate need of towels, blankets

HURON VALLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Humane Society of Huron Valley is in urgent need of towels and blankets to care for its animals.

The humane society says they quickly went through all their towels and blankets with Love Train this week.

Love Train is a program in which animals, often puppies, are transported from shelters with high euthanasia rates to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The Love Train transports happen several times throughout the year, the most recent on April 21.

The shelter is asking for blanket and towel donations, and they also created an Amazon wishlist for people who cannot make it in person.

