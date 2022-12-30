Huron Valley Human Society offering free adoptions for long term shelter pets

ANN ARBOR. Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) wait for a family for a long time, so now the shelter is rolling out a new initiative to help them get adopted faster.

HSHV is waiving adoption fees for pets who've been at the shelter longer than normal.

"We're hoping it's just the incentive people need to give these deserving animals consideration," says Alison Balow, HSHV's Adoption Manager. "Some may be older, some may have special requirements, and some are simply wallflowers who've been overlooked. But people who do consider them—well, we think they have hearts of gold."

Animals who qualify for free adoption have a gold heart on their online profile. They're also highlighted in HSHV's Gold Hearts Facebook group.

Nuggies has been at the Humane Society of Huron Valley for more than two months. He was named by a child who celebrated a birthday at the shelter. Nuggies loves to run and play with people. Humane Society of Huron Valley

"Free adoptions are a great way to get people in the door and looking at these animals," says Balow. "Of course, our adoption policies remain the same, no matter the fee, and even though they're saving by not paying an adoption fee or for sterilization surgery or microchipping—we always discuss the lifetime costs of caring for a companion animal with potential adopters."

Each "Gold Hearts" animal has been sprayed or neutered, microchipped, and given an initial health screening and age-appropriate vaccinations.

HSHV is open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Appointments are not required for adoptions.