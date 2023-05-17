Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free swim lessons in 5 SE Michigan counties

(CBS DETROIT) - May is National Water Safety Month and Huron-Clinton Metroparks is helping youth practice swimming safety.

As the weather breaks into warmer temperatures, park officials will be offering free swim lessons in five counties. Most lessons will begin in early June with registration already open for some.

Lessons are geared toward children ages 5 to 13; however, teens and adults are encouraged to participate. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The current list of partners and locations the Metroparks are working with this summer are:

Belle Isle beach – 150 students (partnership with Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

Brennan Pool – 360 students (partnership with City of Detroit Parks and Recreation and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy)

Wayne County Parks – Chandler Park – 80 students

Friends of Rutherford Pool and Washtenaw County Parks – Rutherford Pool – 514 students

Oakland County Parks, Oakland County Sherriff PAL and City of Pontiac Parks & Recreation – Waterford Oaks – 120 students

Macomb Family YMCA – 175 students

Howell-Highlander Pool – 48 students

Ann Arbor YMCA – Birkett Lake – details to be determined

"Southeast Michigan has some of the best water recreation opportunities available, and we want everyone to have access and feel safe when they visit the parks, so we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations throughout the region to improve swim safety for the children who live here," shared Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. "We can accomplish more together than we can by working individually."

Click here to register. Additional dates will be added throughout the summer.