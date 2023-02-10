Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free swim lesson this winter

(CBS DETROIT) - Huron-Clinton Metroparks will offer free indoor swim lessons to teach 1,063 students about safety while in the water.

According to a press release, lessons will begin on Feb. 21 at the Highlander Aquatic & Fitness Center in Livingston County (registration now open), and in March at four other locations in Wayne and Macomb counties (registration will open soon).

Officials say it is a continued partnership from 2022 when the Metroparks offered lessons during the summer, where 1,095 people attended.

"Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022's, and bigger the year after that," said Metroparks director Amy McMillan in the press release. "So we're launching lessons earlier in the year so students have the opportunity to learn before summer even gets here. Our biggest hope is that eventually every single child who lives in southeast Michigan learns how to swim and will be safe in the water for their entire lives."

Lessons will be offered at the following locations:

Highland Aquatic & Fitness Center in Howell

Centerline High School in Centerline (partnership with Macomb Family YMCA)

Swim in the D at Adams Butzel, Pattonn and Heilmann Recreation Centers in Detroit (partnership with city of Detroit Parks and Recreation and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy)

Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit (partnership with Aqualyfe Swim School)

Northwestern High School in Detroit (partnership with Team Swift Gear)

The lessons are open to children ages 5 to 13, but teens and adults are welcome. No prior experience is required, and each lesson is 30 to 45 minutes. Participants are expected to attend all registered sessions.

"It's been really great to join forces with so many extraordinary organizations to address a long-standing barrier to safe recreation in our community," McMillan said. "Everyone deserves to enjoy the water in a safe and fun way, and we can make a greater impact together than we can on our own."

Click here for more information and to register.