Michigan woman killed in bicycle-carriage crash on Mackinac Island

(CBS DETROIT) - A 77-year-old Huntington Woods woman was killed Wednesday after a bicycle she was on collided with a carriage on Mackinac Island, police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Main Street and Bogan Lane. Police believe the woman was traveling westbound on a bicycle when she collided with a carriage traveling eastbound.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, where she later died of her injuries.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Mackinac Island police say they were assisted by Michigan State Police, Mackinac Island Emergency Medical Services, the Mackinac Island Fire Department, Mackinac Island Marine Rescue, Mackinac Island Carriage Tours and Island Hotel Hotel staff, as well as community members and visitors.

The crash is under investigation.