Hundreds rally in Dearborn, Michigan, in support of Lebanon

Hundreds of Michigan residents come together in support of Lebanon

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of people rallied in Dearborn on Wednesday, calling for the U.S. to put pressure on Israel to stop its airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Those airstrikes have killed civilians, including children, as well as Hezbollah fighters.

The group gathered at the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

"We stick together as people. We protect each other. And we're here to raise our voices and hopefully be heard in a positive light," said Dearborn resident Habib Obeid.

Obeid brought his children to the rally as his parents brought him to rallies during the 2006 conflict in Lebanon.

"As a Lebanese American, born and raised here in Dearborn, Michigan, we're not against Americans. We stand with Lebanese people here today, we also stand with America. This isn't a divide; we're bringing people together to show them that we're good people," he said.

The "Stand With Lebanon Rally" came as attacks between Israel and Hezbollah escalated.

Hezbollah began firing rockets toward Israel shortly after another Iran-backed militant group — Hamas — attacked Israel from Gaza last Oct. 7. In recent days, Israel, which has been at war in Gaza since that Hamas attack, has been increasing its military strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials said in the past week airstrikes have killed more than 600 people and have wounded and displaced thousands more.

"My grandma's still there, my aunts, my uncles, my cousins. I have a ton of family members. They can't leave, they can't flee. My grandma sat 16 hours on the road the other day, trying to get out, but there's no safe zones," said Amani Hachem, a Canton resident who attended the rally.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said many people in Dearborn have lost friends and family over the last several days.

"People are absolutely devastated. They are watching in horror," he said. "To other Americans, they may see the images and videos emerge and can't believe what they're seeing before their eyes. But for us here in Dearborn, who have direct ties, who have immediate family and friends back in these places, the images and videos we see, these are our family and friends that are being buried on a daily basis. Who are being decimated and slaughtered, blown to smithereens."

Hammoud said their community hopes to apply pressure to the U.S. government.

"What we're calling for is accountability, for our government to stop the shipment of weapons and bombs that are being used to slaughter our family on a daily basis," he said.

The U.S. has urged Israel to focus on diplomacy rather than escalating its fight with Hezbollah, though many at the rally said that is not enough. They want to see a ceasefire and an Israeli arms embargo.