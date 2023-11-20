Hundreds of turkeys given away in Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving

Hundreds of turkeys given away in Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving

Hundreds of turkeys given away in Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 500 turkeys and other Thanksgiving sides were given out for free to community members by the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity just outside their Detroit headquarters on Sunday.

The fourth annual giveaway allowed community members to drive up and pick up food without having to exit their vehicle.

"It's a good look to help people that don't have a whole lot. I'm picking up something for other people that's on my block in another part of the community," one Detroit resident said.

"They are of the community. It's their own people, their loved ones, and it's the right thing to do. It's what we should be doing," says another about the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity members handing them out.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield was in attendance among the fraternity members. She says a step like this is progress for the city, but there are still a lot of others needing food. We asked what the next few months look like when it comes to providing resources to members of the Detroit communities.

"We're going to have a holiday toy drive coming up as well, too. We have a holiday Christmas party for our seniors. The holiday season can be a challenging time for so many people because of the amount of money that is oftentimes spent, and so we try to make it as easy as possible for those who may be struggling," Sheffield said.