Hundreds gather for 60th anniversary of Detroit Freedom March

By AJ Walker

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of Detroiters gathered Saturday for the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Freedom March in Detroit. 

People packed the streets of downtown Detroit in celebration of the momentous occasion.

The event kicked off at Woodward Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Droves of people walked in step together towards Hart Plaza to celebrate the walk of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact that he made. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 12:12 PM

