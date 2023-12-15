Nine search warrants executed across Metro Detroit for alleged prostitution, human trafficking

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detectives issued nine search warrants across Metro Detroit for an alleged prostitution and human trafficking investigation, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The warrants covered four counties, and six specific municipalities, deputies said.

The warrants included five Asian spas, two residential locations, and two hotel/casino rooms, according to the sheriff's office.

The warrants were executed on Dec. 13 around 6 p.m.